New Braunfels ISD names Lone Finalist for Superintendent

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The lone finalist for Superintendent of Schools for the New Braunfels ISD has been selected.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the NBISD board of trustees voted unanimously to name Dr. Laurelyn Arterbury as the lone finalist.

She’s currently the Chief of Staff for Leander ISD.

As required by state law, the Board has to wait 21 days before they can hold a final vote to approve Dr. Arterbury’s contract.

The district will announce a meet and greet for parents, staff and the community later this week.