New Braunfels ISD Superintendent resigns, interim named

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for a new Superintendent in the New Braunfels Independent School District.

The school district announced the resignation of Dr. Cade Smith on Tuesday, although his resignation was accepted on Monday.

A statement on the school district’s website reads as follows:

Dear Staff, Parents and Community Members,

After almost two years of service to our district, Dr. Cade Smith, Superintendent of Schools, has submitted his resignation, and the New Braunfels ISD Board of Trustees has accepted his resignation, effective March 13, 2023.

We understand and respect his personal decision to resign is not an easy one, and we want to thank Dr. Smith for his hard work and dedication to our district. He was committed to our students and staff.

Our priority now is to ensure a smooth transition for our students, staff, and community. We have begun the process of finding an interim superintendent, however, until an interim can begin work here in NBISD, we have named Kara Bock as Acting Superintendent. We will keep you informed during the entire process of finding a replacement, and we thank you in advance for your patience during this transition.

We remain committed to providing our students with the best possible education and we believe in our administrative team, teachers and staff here in New Braunfels ISD. With the support of our students, staff and community, we will continue to build on the progress we, as a district, have made over the last two years.

Sincerely,

Eric Bergquist on behalf of the NBISD Board of Trustees