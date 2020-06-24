New Braunfels issues face covering order, masks required in businesses
Photo: City of New Braunfels Facebook
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of New Braunfels announced Tuesday it will join San Antonio and Bexar County in requiring the use of face coverings inside businesses.
New Braunfels mayor Rusty Brockman signed the order Tuesday, which affects every business inside the city limits of New Braunfels and is effective immediately, though won’t be enforced until next Monday.
All employees and visitors will be required to wear face coverings if they are not able to maintain at least six feet of social distancing.
Businesses will have to have their plans developed by Sunday with enforcement beginning the next day.
The city said its goal is to educate and seek voluntary compliance with the order.
The city is also ordering anyone over the age of 10 to wear a face covering in public when social distancing is difficult. There will not be a civil or criminal penalty.
“Making this decision on behalf of our community is not something that I take lightly. But this order comes after a lot of consultation with local health authorities, business leaders, city staff, and fellow Council members. Each person I have spoken with has shown great care and concern, not just for their own families, but for the well-being of the residents of this community,” said New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman. “The health and safety of our residents is the top priority, and this order is the right thing to do to take care of our community.”