New Braunfels man, 18, arrested for chase, crash in stolen pickup
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — An 18-year-old New Braunfels man is accused of stealing and crashing a pickup truck in the city Wednesday.
New Braunfels police say an officer spotted the stolen white Dodge Ram pickup truck at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Rosa Parks Drive. The truck had been stolen elsewhere in the city earlier in the day.
That officer tried to stop the driver, but he refused and sped off in an attempt to get away southbound on FM 725.
The driver approached the intersection of Union Wine Road and crashed into the back of a Ford Escape that had been stopped at the intersection. That impact forced the SUV into oncoming traffic, where it was struck again by a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The 54-year-old SUV driver from McQueeney and the 29-year-old pickup truck driver from New Braunfels were not injured.
After the crash, the suspect, 18-year-old Jesus Romero, tried running away on foot, but was quickly captured by New Braunfels police.
Romero was charge with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading in a vehicle, hit and run, and possession of marijuana.