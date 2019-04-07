New Braunfels man accused of early morning murder

CONVERSE, Tx. (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels man has been arrested for killing another man early Sunday morning.

New Braunfels police say they were called to a home in the 1200 block of Broadway at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.

When they got there, they found 37-year-old George Casillas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to SAMMC where he would eventually die.

Police say it appears there had been an ongoing dispute or disturbance at that house that ended when a second man, 40-year-old Samuel Heard, fired multiple rounds from a .22 caliber rifle.

Heard was arrested and charged with murder.