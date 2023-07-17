New Braunfels man allegedly tries putting a hit out on his father-in-law, a Comal County Deputy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels man, involved in a custody battle with his ex-wife, is in federal lock up after trying to hire a hit man to kill his father-in-law, a Comal County Deputy.

33-year-old Dillion Dees made the deal with a man he approached at a job site in Bexar County.

He offered him $27,000 in Bitcoin to kill his father-in-law.

Little did he know the man was a informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

KSAT 12 reports Dees told the informant the deputy as a “problem for him” and blamed him for the unresolved custody battle he was in with his ex-wife.

Dees told the informant the killing had to take place in Ohio, where his ex-wife and new husband were going to move with his daughter.

At another meeting to confirm the job, the informant asked for a down payment which Dees agreed to pay.

All the while, the informant was wearing recording devices who then gave the recordings to the DEA who turned them over to the FBI.

Dees was arrested July 6th and is currently being held without bond on a charge of interstate commerce in the commission of murder for hire.

If found guilty, Dees faces up to 10-years in prison and a quarter million dollar fine.