New Braunfels man arrested after high-speed chase through two counties

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man who led New Braunfels police and Texas DPS troopers on a wild chase is behind bars at the Comal County Jail.

Officers were called to a home on South Walnut Avenue around 8 pm Thursday to check on a man, possibly armed with a weapon.

When they arrived, the driver of a Honda SUV took off and led officers on a chase through parts of Comal and Guadalupe counties, down IH 35 into Schertz, and then back into New Braunfels with speeds reaching more than 100 mph.

David Ferguson with the New Braunfels Police Department says the pursuit ended when the driver crashed in the 1800 block of South Walnut.

The 48-year-old New Braunfels man was arrested and taken to the Comal County Jail on charges of Evading Arrest, DWI and Possession of a Controlled Substance. More charges could be filed as the investigation continues.