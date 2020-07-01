New Braunfels man arrested for apartment shooting
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels man has been arrested for an early Wednesday morning shooting in the city.
New Braunfels police say the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. at the Gruenewood Villa Apartments on Castlewood Drive near Loop 337 and New Braunfels High School.
Officers arrived and found a 27-year-old man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to SAMMC in stable condition.
Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and investigators searched the area, thinking he had left on foot. It turned out the suspect had actually left by car.
Police got an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Colton Young and arrested him at a gas station on FM 725 on the Guadalupe County side of New Braunfels at around 12:20 p.m.
Young has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony.
The investigation continues and more charges could be pending.