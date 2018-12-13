New Braunfels man dies in police custody

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels man died Wednesday night while with the city’s police and fire personnel.

New Braunfels police say officers were called to a home on Stonecrest Path just before 11 p.m. about a man yelling loudly and throwing things.

Officers got there and quickly determined the man was actually having a sudden medical issue that was prompting the behavior. Police say they were able to calm the man down enough for them to handcuff him with his permission to keep him from hurting himself.

Within minutes of their arrival, police say they had called for paramedics to come to the scene.

The New Braunfels Fire Department arrived about five minutes later. The man — later identified as 37-year-old Bryan Boyd — was then placed on a stretcher in an ambulance to keep him from thrashing his arms and legs.

Just after 11:20 p.m., police say Boyd stopped breathing. The paramedics began doing CPR and took him to a hospital in New Braunfels where he would die about 40 minutes later.

Police say an autopsy and toxicology report will be done on Boyd in Lockhart and the Texas Rangers will be conducting an independent investigation, as is typical of any custodial death.