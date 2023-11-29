New Braunfels man gets 14 years in prison after exchanging nude pics with minor in Canada

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels man is headed to prison after he was convicted for receiving child pornography.

Jonathan Travis Flora, 35, met a minor in Canada while playing an online video game back in July 2018. Court documents show that Flora and the child were aware of each other’s age, and yet sexual communication started that included nude photos and videos of each other.

The investigation was launched after Flora bought a cell phone with a Canadian area code, Flora thinking the communication might be better disguised.

After the victim’s father noticed an unusually high telephone bill, details of the explicit communication were exposed. From there, law enforcement was involved.

“Preying on children will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “This case reminds us that sexual predators can be found lurking in a multitude of places, including online video games, but it also shows the dedication shared by federal, state and international law enforcement to protect children and aggressively pursue those predators who manipulate them and prey upon their innocence.”

Flora was sentenced in federal court in San Antonio to 168 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Investigators discovered more than 2,000 phone messages had been exchanged between Flora and the child over a 15-day period.

“Individuals who commit crimes against children will be investigated and brought to justice by Homeland Security Investigations,” said Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee for HSI San Antonio Division. “This case highlights the importance of cooperation between law enforcement entities, domestically and globally, to pursue criminals who target children.”

HSI, the New Braunfels Police Department and the Ontario Provincial Police investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Thompson prosecuted the case.