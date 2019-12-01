New Braunfels man killed in car on city street
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A 31-year-old New Braunfels man was fatally shot in a car in the city Saturday night.
New Braunfels police say they got a call about a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North Mesquite Avenue. Officers got to the scene and found a man dead inside a car parked on the street.
Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a man leave the area on foot.
Officers were not able to find a suspect.
The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Stephan Fox and police believe the victim and the suspect had mutual acquaintances.
Information that could help police solve this crime should be sent to New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. Contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 830-620-TIPS or online at comalcrimestoppers.org.