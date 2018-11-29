New Braunfels man surrenders in barricade standoff with police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels man barricaded himself inside his home Thursday afternoon.

New Braunfels police say they got a call about a man shooting a gun inside a home on Mayberry Mill in the southwestern corner of the city at around 2:10 p.m.

Police say the man refused to leave the house after officers made contact with him.

The situation impacted traffic around Morningside Elementary School. Police asked Comal ISD to hold bus traffic away from that area while the situation could be resolved.

Police were able to talk to the man by phone. The man agreed to leave the house about 40 minutes later and surrender to police.

The 28-year-old man was to a San Antonio hospital for further evaluation.

The woman who was in the house during the incident — a relative of the man — was not hurt.

Police say they are still investigating and criminal charges may be pending.