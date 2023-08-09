New Braunfels officials ask residents to be cautious with fire
With record high temperatures and drought conditions, the City of New Braunfels is asking it’s residents to be extra cautious about fires.
The National Weather Service says Red Flag Warnings are up for Comal and Guadalupe Counties, including New Braunfels.
Gusty winds and low humidity are combining with already elevated fire dangers, creating critical fire weather conditions.
Fire danger is said to be very high over the next few days.
Increasing winds of 15-mph, triple digit high temperatures and very dry conditions can easily result in wildfires.
The City of New Braunfels officials are telling people, especially visitors, to be extremely cautious with fire.
Drivers are advised to avoid parking, driving, or idling in dry grass and to watch for vehicles pulling trailers or boats with tow chains or other metal objects that strike the road causing sparks.
Other fire safety tips from the National Weather Service include:
- Never throw lit cigarettes on the ground and keep ashes in a metal container with a tight lid.
- Keep grills or smokers on gravel or paved surfaces.
- Have water stored nearby when using grills, smokers, etc.
- Maintain vehicle brakes and tires
- Mow lawns early in the morning and when it’s not windy or excessively dry.