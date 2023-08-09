New Braunfels officials ask residents to be cautious with fire

Aerial view of wildfire in forest from hot weather, natural disaster accident, burning forest and huge clouds of smoke, drone shot

With record high temperatures and drought conditions, the City of New Braunfels is asking it’s residents to be extra cautious about fires.

The National Weather Service says Red Flag Warnings are up for Comal and Guadalupe Counties, including New Braunfels.

Gusty winds and low humidity are combining with already elevated fire dangers, creating critical fire weather conditions.

Fire danger is said to be very high over the next few days.

Increasing winds of 15-mph, triple digit high temperatures and very dry conditions can easily result in wildfires.

The City of New Braunfels officials are telling people, especially visitors, to be extremely cautious with fire.

Drivers are advised to avoid parking, driving, or idling in dry grass and to watch for vehicles pulling trailers or boats with tow chains or other metal objects that strike the road causing sparks.

Other fire safety tips from the National Weather Service include: