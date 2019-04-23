New Braunfels parking lot road rage ends in shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A parking lot feud in New Braunfels Tuesday afternoon ends with a third driver showing up and shooting at one of the parties involved.

Witnesses at the scene told New Braunfels police two vehicles — a white pickup truck and a white passenger car — were involved in a parking lot feud in the 300 block of Landa Street near Das Rec at around 3:25 p.m. where neither person would move for the other.

Someone in the pickup truck got out of the truck and then approached the car to attack the driver.

Police say the driver of the passenger car accelerated forward and rammed the front end of the pickup truck.

While this was going on, another man in a third car was watching all of this unfold, got out of his car while holding a handgun and shot at the pickup truck.

The shooting prompted a brief shelter in place order for everyone at Das Rec.

The pickup truck left the area and the shooter left in a different direction. The pickup truck driver was later found with no injures reported.

Police say they have been able to identify the fan who fired the gun and investigators are actively looking for him. They say he was last seen driving a white 4-door Nissan Versa with tinted windows with a Texas license plate reading LBN 2408. Anyone who has seen that vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police have not said what happened to the original white passenger car involved, but say their investigation continues.