New Braunfels PD: Juvenile arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash that hurt 5

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating a head-on-collision that has left one man dead and a teenager facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Investigators say a red Ford Explorer collided with a blue Honda Pilot on State Highway 46 West at T-Bar-M Drive around 2:40 pm on Sunday.

First responders rushed a passenger of the Explorer to the hospital with critical injuries, but he later died.

A closer look at the crash revealed the Pilot was legally in the center lane waiting to turn onto T-Bar-M Drive when the Explorer, driven by a juvenile from Mexico, crossed into the center and caused the crash, according to NBPD. The teen was taken to the hospital where a blood search warrant was issued. Police say he was later taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

A third person riding in the Explorer was hurt and taken to a New Braunfels-area hospital.

Three of the four people in the Pilot were also hurt with an adult and two children taken to University Hospital in San Antonio.

The area of Hwy 46 West where the accident occurred was partially closed for several hours following the crash in order to conduct an accident reconstruction investigation and to clear the scene of debris.

The crash remains under investigation by the NBPD Traffic Unit and additional charges may be pending.