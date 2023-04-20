New Braunfels PD: Man hurt after stabbing, woman detained after standoff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating the stabbing of one man that led to a standoff between a woman and officers.

In a post to Facebook, the department says police found a man stabbed outside a home Thursday afternoon around 12:30 pm, but police ended up in a standoff with a woman inside the home in the 1200 block of Fredericksburg Road. In addition to New Braunfels police, a SWAT team was called in.

The woman eventually surrendered to police at around 2:30 pm, but it is unclear what charges she might be facing.

The status of the man who was stabbed is unknown.

New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown for a limited time during the standoff.