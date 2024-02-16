New Braunfels PD: Man with warrant arrested after stabbing

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels man wanted on a parole violation is now facing an additional charge after a stabbing on Thursday.

Jose Luis Rodriguez, 55, was arrested at his home in the 200 block of School Avenue after police were called to Resolute Hospital on report a Seguin man had been stabbed.

Investigators say the 39-year-old victim was able to talk to police after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they were told the stabbing happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Spur Street and South Hidalgo Avenue.

Officers went to the scene and then went to Rodriguez’s home, where the suspect was arrested without incident.

Rodriguez was taken to the Comal County Jail, and he is now charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. A release from the New Braunfels Police Department says additional charges could follow.