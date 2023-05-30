New Braunfels PD: Three arrested after police chase on I-35

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three men are now facing charges after a police chase in New Braunfels on Monday night.

In a post to Facebook, the New Braunfels Police Department (NBPD) says officers were called to the 2900 block of Cold Spring Dr. on report a pickup truck had been broken into at a restaurant. Police were told a handgun had been stolen from the truck by three men wearing masks, and witnesses were able to relay that information, plus details on the suspect vehicle, to police.

Officers in the area then located a silver Nissan Altima that matched the description, and a traffic stop was attempted. Investigators say the car ran from officers and a chase followed on southbound I-35 before the pursuit went into downtown and then back onto I-35.

Police say one of the car’s tired blew out, which ended the chase on the interstate.

Details on the suspects and potential charges can be read below in the Facebook post.

NBPD says no injuries were reported as a result of the chase.