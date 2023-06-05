New Braunfels PD: Two men arrested, $100K in meth found

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are facing charges after the New Braunfels Police Department says it found more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in the car they were driving.

In a post to Facebook, NBPD says the drugs have a street value of more than $100,000.

Investigators say officers pulled over a gray Ford Fusion on Friday after a traffic violation along I-35 North.

Police later detained the two men inside and found the meth in a backpack in the car’s trunk.

NBPS says 25-year-old Alfonso Villareal III and 32-year-old Rodney Fernandez were arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Comal County Jail and given $25,000 bond, although Fernandez has posted bond.

The investigation continues and the department says more charges could be coming.