KTSA KTSA Logo

New Braunfels PD: Two men arrested, $100K in meth found

By Christian Blood
June 5, 2023 5:53PM CDT
Share
New Braunfels PD: Two men arrested, $100K in meth found
New Braunfels Police Department (June 5, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are facing charges after the New Braunfels Police Department says it found more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in the car they were driving.

In a post to Facebook, NBPD says the drugs have a street value of more than $100,000.

Investigators say officers pulled over a gray Ford Fusion on Friday after a traffic violation along I-35 North.

Police later detained the two men inside and found the meth in a backpack in the car’s trunk.

NBPS says 25-year-old Alfonso Villareal III and 32-year-old Rodney Fernandez were arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Comal County Jail and given $25,000 bond, although Fernandez has posted bond.

The investigation continues and the department says more charges could be coming.

More about:
Alfonso Villareal III
methamphetamine
New Braunfels Police Department
Rodney Fernandez

Popular Posts

1

Severe storms possible Friday, heavy rain possible Saturday into early next week
2

San Antonio High School coach reported to be under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
3

National Weather Service says chance of thunderstorms continues through Tuesday
4

San Antonio police officer arrested after hidden camera, footage found in ex-girlfriend's home
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who died after being hit by a car in Downtown San Antonio