New Braunfels permanently bans bike and scooter sharing services

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of New Braunfels has banned scooter and bicycle based shared mobility services inside the city.

The legislation was approved in its second and final reading Monday evening.

The ordinance explicitly states that shared mobility services that provide the use of motor-assisted scooters, electric bicycles and bicycles with GPS systems on any public sidewalk or public rights-of-way within the city limits. Not only are the services banned, but using a either a scooter or bicycle that was permitted in another city inside New Braunfels is also banned.

Anyone caught using such a vehicle in the city will face a class C misdemeanor and could face a fine of up to $500.