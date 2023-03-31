KTSA KTSA Logo

New Braunfels police arrest 8 people in drug bust, cash and weapons also found

By Christian Blood
March 31, 2023 4:18PM CDT
Share
New Braunfels police arrest 8 people in drug bust, cash and weapons also found
New Braunfels Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — In a post to Facebook, the New Braunfels Police Department is detailing the arrest of eight people suspected of taking part in street crimes.

Police served two search warrants at different homes on Thursday, and they say approximately 6,500 fentanyl-laced pills, other drugs, cash and weapons were seized.

The post below covers both searches and the suspects arrested.

More about:
drugs
New Braunfels Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Suspect shot and killed by US Marshals in downtown San Antonio
2

Medical examiner identifies family of 3 killed in San Antonio murder suicide
3

Man shot and killed by US Marshals in San Antonio identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

Four people in custody following fatal shooting on San Antonio's Northwest side
5

National Weather Service: Isolated Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday Night into Friday