New Braunfels police arrest 8 people in drug bust, cash and weapons also found
March 31, 2023 4:18PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — In a post to Facebook, the New Braunfels Police Department is detailing the arrest of eight people suspected of taking part in street crimes.
Police served two search warrants at different homes on Thursday, and they say approximately 6,500 fentanyl-laced pills, other drugs, cash and weapons were seized.
The post below covers both searches and the suspects arrested.
