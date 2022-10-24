KTSA KTSA Logo

New Braunfels Police arrest Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking

By Christian Blood
October 24, 2022 11:22AM CDT
New Braunfels Police arrest Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking.

Investigators say 58-year-old Marc Jamison is facing the felony charge after his arrest on Friday.

Police say Jamison was taken into custody after he showed up in New Braunfels for what he thought was a meeting with an underage girl he had met via social media. He is also accused of taking the victim to an unknown location and paying her for sex since May of this year.

NBPD says additional details about the case are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, but investigators believe there are other underage victims Jamison has had contact with and he could face additional charges.

Jamison was taken to the Comal County Jail, but he posted bond set at $100,000 and was also forced to surrender his passport.

