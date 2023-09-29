KTSA KTSA Logo

New Braunfels Police: Carnival worker found dead in vehicle at Comal County Fairgrounds

By Don Morgan
September 29, 2023 8:49AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Police were called to the Comal County Fairgrounds on Common Street Thursday That’s where a carnival worker was found dead in his vehicle.

Police say the elderly man appears to have passed away from natural causes.

NBPD along with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene and found no signs of foul play.

Police say there was no danger or threat to the public.

The man’s name and age haven’t been released.

