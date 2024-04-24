New Braunfels Police: Elderly man injured in possible hit and run near Landa Park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are investigating a possible hit and run that sent an elderly man to the hospital.

At around 6:30 a.m. Monday, a call came in from the Landa Park Drive and Playground Drive intersection.

Paramedics found and 84-year-old man with multiple injuries. He was brought to the hospital and says he thinks he was hit by a pickup truck, but he wasn’t sure.

Police don’t have a description of the pickup or the driver but they are hoping someone can provide details on how the man was injured.

Anyone with information can call NBPD at 830-221-4100.