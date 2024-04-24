KTSA KTSA Logo

New Braunfels Police: Elderly man injured in possible hit and run near Landa Park

By Don Morgan
April 24, 2024 9:02AM CDT
Share
New Braunfels Police: Elderly man injured in possible hit and run near Landa Park
New Braunfels Police Facebook photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are investigating a possible hit and run that sent an elderly man to the hospital.

At around 6:30 a.m. Monday, a call came in from the Landa Park Drive and Playground Drive intersection.

Paramedics found and 84-year-old man with multiple injuries. He was brought to the hospital and says he thinks he was hit by a pickup truck, but he wasn’t sure.

Police don’t have a description of the pickup or the driver but they are hoping someone can provide details on how the man was injured.

Anyone with information can call NBPD at 830-221-4100.

 

More about:
Hit and Run
New Braunfels
New Braunfels Police

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
2

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman shot and killed after attacking Balcones Heights Police Officers
4

TxDOT: New Braunfels teen killed in head-on crash
5

San Antonio Police searching for man who reportedly stabbed a woman several times at Northwest Side apartment complex, victim recorded video of the attacker