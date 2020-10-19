New Braunfels Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 21 year old man has been killed in a crash in New Braunfels.
Police say the crash happened on Highway 46 near Alves Lane just before 6 P.M. Sunday.
The victim, identified as 21 year old Gregory Casey of New Braunfels was riding his motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle.
Officers arrived and began CPR but Casey was pronounced dead at Resolute Health Hospital a short time later.
The driver of the S-U-V was not hurt and the crash is still under investigation but at this point there is no indication that speed or alcohol were factors.