New Braunfels Police looking for man who used stolen credit card to buy $4,000 worth of electronics

By Don Morgan
March 15, 2023 9:26AM CDT
Photo: New Braunfels Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who used a stolen credit card to go on a shopping spree.

New Braunfels Police says they are asking for your help in locating the man who walked into the Best Buy on Creekside Way March 6, and walked out with $4,000 worth of merchandise.

The credit card had been stolen earlier that day from the Planet Fitness on IH-35 South.

Security cameras at Best Buy captured some images of the man.

If you know who he is, get in touch with Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS(8477).

Anyone providing information that leads to the man’s arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $4,000.

Photo: New Braunfels Police Department

 

