New Braunfels Police: Man arrested on charges of Felony Sexual Performance of a Child

Photo: New Braunfels Police Department Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is reporting the arrest of a man accused of using social media to engage a child in a sexual performance.

Police were alerted to the activity when the child, who lives in New Braunfels, reported what was going on.

They launched an investigation and were able to track down the man believed responsible. Police arrested 31 year old Brandon Dmichael Lively at a home in Harker Heights, near Killeen.

Lively was arrested without incident and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department transported Lively to the Comal County Jail. He’s been booked on two warrants for 1st Degree Felony Sexual Performance of a Child under the age of 14 years old.

Police haven’t released further details about the relationship between Lively and the victim.

A release from the New Braunfels Police Department states they are withholding that information in order to “the integrity of the investigation and to judge the validity of additional victims that investigators believe may come forward.”

Police ask anyone who may have been a victim, or if someone they know is a victim, to call NBPD at 830-221-4167.