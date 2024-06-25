New Braunfels Police: Man stabbed with machete during road rage incident, attacker still on the run

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been hospitalized after he was attacked by another man with a machete during a road rage incident in New Braunfels.

Police say it happened at around 12 noon Monday on North Market Avenue.

Two drivers got into what NBPD call a “rolling disturbance”. They both stopped, got out of their vehicles and at some point, one of the drivers pulled a machete and stabbed the other.

The machete wielding driver, described as an older white male with gray hair then got back in his pickup and drove away.

The stabbing victim was brought to a hospital where he is reported to be in serious, but stable condition.

New Braunfels police are asking anyone who may have information about the stabbing to call them or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

The incident remains under investigation.