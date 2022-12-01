New Braunfels Police: San Antonio teen crashes into building, may have been intoxicated

Photo: New Braunfels Police Department Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio teenager is facing a long list of charges after crashing a car in New Braunfels.

The New Braunfels Police Department reports the crash happened on the Main Plaza at around 8:30 P.M. Wednesday.

The 17 tear old driver was traveling on West San Antonio Street when he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a building.

After causing damage to the front of the structure, the teen got out of the car and ran away.

Police caught up to him a short time later and brought him to a hospital to be treated for some minor injuries.

Once he’s medically cleared, the N.B.P.D will charge him with Evading on Foot, Fleeing the Scene of an Accident, and Resisting Arrest. Police also suspect he was intoxicated at the time of the crash so more charges may be filed.

Nobody else was injured in the crash but the teen damaged the facade of the building.

Traffic was delayed for a short time while crews cleared the scene.