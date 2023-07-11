New Braunfels Police: Schlitterbahn employee killed while working on park vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a Schlitterbahn employee killed in a workplace accident has been released.

New Braunfels Police say they were called to the waterpark’s maintenance facility in the 2000 block of Gruene Road at around 7 P.M. Wednesday, July 5.

That’s where 72 year old park employee Bardomiano Ramos was pinned underneath a bus. He had reportedly been trying to make a repair when he became pinned.

After moving Ramos from under the bus, New Braunfels Police Officers performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

EMS crews were not able to revive Ramos who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted to investigate the accident.