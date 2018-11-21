New Braunfels police search for suspected car thief involved in fatal crash
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Nov 21, 2018 @ 9:23 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are looking for a man they say was driving a stolen work truck when he caused a fatal crash  this morning.  As officers approached the suspect, he took off and headed down West County Line Road.

“This large work truck collided with a Ford Edge and t-boned the driver’s side of that Ford Edge,” said David Ferguson with the New Braunfels Police Department.

The female driver of the Ford Edge was killed in the crash and the driver of the stolen work truck ran from the scene toward Fischer Park.

“At knifepoint, he stole a vehicle from a female,” Ferguson told KTSA News.

The victim of the carjacking was  was not hurt.

“We are now looking for a silver 2012 Kia Forte with a pink sticker on the back windshield and the license plate for that vehicle is DT6R476,” said Ferguson.

Police say the suspected car thief was  in his mid-20’s and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jacket. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department.

 

 

