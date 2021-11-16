New Braunfels police searching for two robbery suspects

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two robbery suspects.
Police said that two men robbed a Valero gas station near I-35 at Walnut Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday.
The two men showed up at the gas station in a white SUV and police said one of the men threatened employees with a gun as they demanded money and tobacco products before fleeing.
Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the men.
Anyone with information is asked to call 830-620-8477 or leave a tip online using the P3 Tips app and the Comal County Crime Stoppers website.