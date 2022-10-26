New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking.

Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.

The Comal County District Attorney’s Office wants to increase Jamison’s bond, which is now $500,000.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and Jamison potentially faces additional charges.