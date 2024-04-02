New Braunfels Police: Stand-off at an apartment complex ends without incident

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Monday night traffic in New Braunfels was interrupted for several hours as police were involved in a stand-off.

According to a post on Facebook, officers were called to the Vivo Apartments where they attempted to make contact with a person wanted by law enforcement.

While there was no immediate danger to the general public, the 1000 block of the I-35 access road was blocked off to make room for the heavy police presence.

The individual was taken into custody at around 9:30 p.m. without further incident.

Police were able to reopen the access road at around 9:45 p.m.

The name of the wanted individual and the reason why police were trying to bring them in hasn’t been released.

There has been no report of any injuries.