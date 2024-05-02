New Braunfels Police urging citizens to be cautious after dozens of opioid overdoses reported in the Austin/Travis County area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A warning from the New Braunfels Police Department for area residents to be cautious after dozens of opioid overdose cases were reported in Austin.

NBPD sent out a release on social media Wednesday letting citizens know that on Monday and Tuesday of this week, more than 50 overdose cases were reported in the Austin/Travis County area. 8 of those overdoses resulted in deaths.

Police believe there’s a bad batch of opioid-laced illegal narcotics are leading to the overdoses, so they’re urging residents to use caution when taking any medications that are not prescribed by a doctor and distributed by legally operated pharmacies.

The concern is that illegal narcotics are often transported along major highways, like IH-35. Police say that increases the potential that some of the laced drugs could end up in New Braunfels.

NBPD suggests that parents talk to their children about the dangers of taking pills or any other medications that are not prescribed by a doctor or come from a regulated pharmacy.

They also warn those who do use illegal narcotics to seek help and avoid taking medications and narcotics from unknown sources.