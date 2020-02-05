New Braunfels police warn of new phone scam
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are warning about a kidnapping scam that has been making the rounds recently.
The police department said some people in New Braunfels say they have been getting calls from a number that appears to be from Mexico referencing the possible kidnapping of a loved one or a small child.
The man on the phone then demands a ransom for the safe release of the caller’s loved one or child.
In each case, no kidnapping had actually happened and no one in New Braunfels has fallen for the scam.
If you receive a similar call, New Braunfels police said you should not reveal any personal information, hang up immediately, and called police at 830-221-4100 to report the incident.
Other tips from police:
• BE VERY CAREFUL about giving out personal information over the telephone, especially when the phone call was unsolicited.
• Legitimate businesses or government organizations will NEVER ask you to make a payment by purchasing gift cards or temporary credit cards.
• BE WARY about letting anyone into your home or onto your property without proper identification, marked vehicles, etc., especially when that person shows up unannounced or unsolicited.