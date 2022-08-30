New Braunfels resident wins $2 million in Texas Lottery

Stacking of US Dollar bank notes.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Lottery is announcing a $2 million winner from New Braunfels, although the winner is choosing to remain anonymous.

The winner scored the prize with the scratch ticket game ‘Premier Cash,’ which was purchased at a QuikTrip location at 2017 FM 1102.

The ‘Premier Cash’ scratcher is a $30 ticket and the recent $2 million prize was the second of four top prizes available. The Texas Lottery Commission says the odds of winning a prize of $50 or more are one in 3.94.

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $35.3 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $76.6 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $29.4 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $189 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.