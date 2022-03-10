New Braunfels returns to Stage 1 water restrictions

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There hasn’t been much rain in recent months which has caused a drop in water levels in the Edwards Aquifer.
New Braunfels Utilities says as of Wednesday, they are under Stage 1 water restrictions.
“The New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan outlines that New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) put in place measures that are designed to help preserve this natural resource.
For this reason, NBU, along with neighboring water providers, promotes year-round conservation,” said Chief Strategic Communications and Security Officer, Melissa Krause.
Under the restrictions residential and commercial customers are limited to one-day per week of using a sprinkler or irrigation system for landscape watering, based on the last digit of a customer’s address.
During Stage 1 Drought Restrictions, the schedule for the use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is as follows:
Addresses ending 0 and 1: Monday
Addresses ending 2 and 3: Tuesday
Addresses ending 4 and 5: Wednesday
Addresses ending 6 and 7: Thursday
Addresses ending 8 and 9: Friday
Use of a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose, or drip irrigation system is allowed on any day at any time during Stage 1.
Use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during Stages 1, 2, or 3.
San Antonio Water System announced Wednesday that they are under Stage 1 restrictions as well.