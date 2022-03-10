      Weather Alert

New Braunfels returns to Stage 1 water restrictions

Don Morgan
Mar 10, 2022 @ 5:41am
Photo: New Braunfels Utilities Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There hasn’t been much rain in recent months which has caused a drop in water levels in the Edwards Aquifer.

New Braunfels Utilities says as of Wednesday, they are under Stage 1 water restrictions.

“The New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan outlines that New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) put in place measures that are designed to help preserve this natural resource.

For this reason, NBU, along with neighboring water providers, promotes year-round conservation,” said Chief Strategic Communications and Security Officer, Melissa Krause.

Under the restrictions residential and commercial customers are limited to one-day per week of using a sprinkler or irrigation system for landscape watering, based on the last digit of a customer’s address.

During Stage 1 Drought Restrictions, the schedule for the use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is as follows:

Addresses ending 0 and 1: Monday

Addresses ending 2 and 3: Tuesday

Addresses ending 4 and 5: Wednesday

Addresses ending 6 and 7: Thursday

Addresses ending 8 and 9: Friday

Use of a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose, or drip irrigation system is allowed on any day at any time during Stage 1.

Use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during Stages 1, 2, or 3.

San Antonio Water System announced Wednesday that they are under Stage 1 restrictions as well.

TAGS
New Braunfels New Braunfels Utilities stage 1 water restrictions
Popular Posts
Kroger enters San Antonio grocery market with delivery service
Big Red soon to be on tap at San Antonio McDonald's
Misconduct investigation prompts two Live Oak police officers to resign
Fatal crash on San Antonio's Southwest Side shuts down highway
San Antonio International Airport, TSA expecting increased volume for spring break travelers
Connect With Us Listen To Us On