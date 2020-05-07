New Braunfels rivers to reopen with restrictions Friday
Photo: City of New Braunfels Facebook
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of New Braunfels will be opening its parks and rivers Friday, with some restrictions.
“Following the Governor’s orders, we are encouraged to see our community begin to reopen. Our goal is to create an environment where social distancing is possible while enjoying our beautiful parks and rivers. However, park-goers also have a responsibility to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and should commit to following the Governor’s orders and safety precautions, including social distancing,” said New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel.
The city said river parks will only be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and visitors must continue to follow social distancing guidelines. River outfitters must follow the governor’s guidelines that pertain to social distancing, occupancy restrictions, and disinfecting of equipment.
Regular picnic fees and parking fees will be in effect.
Travel on the Comal River will be limited — in part, because of the ongoing San Antonio Street Bridge reconstruction project. Prince Solms Park, Hinman Island and the City Tube Chute will reopen Friday.
On the Guadalupe River, Cypress Bend Park and River Acres Park will reopen Saturday with limited capacity.
The city also said Das Rec is currently scheduled to reopen on May 18th and the Landa Park Aquatic Center is currently planned to reopen on June 1st.
The Landa Park Train, mini golf course, paddleboats, playground, skate park and Fischer Park splash pad will stay closed.