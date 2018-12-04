New Braunfels road to be closed for utility work

San Antonio-(KTSA News)- Some utility work in New Braunfels means drivers are going to have to take some detours.

New Braunfels Utilities is letting drivers know about the work that expected to close down a section of Hunter Road for the next couple of days.

The work is being done between FM 306 and Old FM 306. That section of Hunter Road will be closed from 8am until 4 pm Wednesday and Thursday.

There’s detour signs set up to help you get around the equipment and crews that will be in the area.

Residents with questions about the project can call the NBU Water Operations Department.