New Braunfels shuts down river parks and postpones 4th of July fireworks
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Governor Greg Abbott’s new executive orders addressing the spread of COVID-19 have prompted the mayor of New Braunfels to halt commercial rafting and tubing.
Additionally, river parks along the Comal and Guadalupe rivers within the city limits of New Braunfels are closed. This includes Prince Solms Park, Hinman Island, River Acres Park, and Cypress Bend Park. Other city owned riverfront property that is controlled or maintained by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is also closed, including the wading pool in Landa Park, the Garden St. Exit, the Last Public Exit, and the area under the Faust Street Bridge.
The 4th of July fireworks display in Landa Park has been postponed to a date that has not yet been determined. City officials are asking residents to please stay home and safely enjoy the 4th of July weekend while following the CDC’s recommendations and the Governor’s Executive Orders. The City Fire Marshals Office would also like to remind residents and visitors that the possession or use of any kind of firework is illegal within the city limits of New Braunfels. Anyone found to be in possession of or using fireworks within the city limits may be issued a citation and have their fireworks confiscated.
As has been previously released, on the advice of local health authorities and input from the Mayor’s Advisory Group to Reopen New Braunfels, and in accordance with Executive Orders issued by the Texas Governor’s Office, New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman has signed an order requiring businesses operating in the city limits of New Braunfels to develop a Health and Safety plan that, at a minimum, requires employees and customers to use face coverings when 6-feet of social distancing is not possible. To read the order in its entirety, or for more about the city’s ongoing response to COVID-19, please follow this link: www.nbtexas.org/covid-19. Resources for businesses, like template health and safety policies and signage for their businesses, are also available at www.nbtexas.org/businessresources.