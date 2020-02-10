New Braunfels teen charged with murdering his sister
Photo: New Braunfels Police Department Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old from New Braunfels is being charged with murdering his sister.
Police were called to a home on Sumner Circle at around 8:30 Saturday night. When they arrived, they found 16 year old Gabrielle Barrera dead from a gunshot wound.
After several hours of investigating, her brother Zachary was taken into custody on a charge of 1st degree felony murder. He was transported to the Comal County Jail with a bond of $250,000.
New Braunfels Police say they are still investigating the case and have been in contact with the Comal ISD where Gabrielle attended school.
The district will release information on counselors and resources for students and staff affected by her death.