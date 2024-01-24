New Braunfels Utilities Acknowledges Impact of Recent Winter Weather on Customer Electricity Usage

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities is warning customers…brace yourselves when you open up that next power bill.

The utility is sharing some numbers regarding power usage during the recent cold snap.

NBU says that as temperatures dropped below freezing between January 13 through January 17, residential customers used an average of 146% more power while trying to stay warm during the cold weather event.

While the impact on bills may vary, NBU says customers can expect to pay $30 to $40 more in their next bill.

NBU CEO Ryan Kelso says:

“New Braunfels Utilities understands the importance of transparency, and our Customer Service Representatives are available to assist customers if they have questions regarding their bills. We are here to help our customers during this period, and we want them to know we remain committed to delivering exceptional service.”