New Braunfels Utilities announces help for customers during heatwave

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are using about 32% more electricity than you did a year ago to stay cool in New Braunfels, there might be some help.
The ongoing heatwave and rising natural gas prices are driving higher utility bills, but New Braunfels Utilities is announcing a few strategies to combat these problems for some customers, effective immediately.
NBU says it will offer payment and extension plans to help some customers catch up and there will be no more disconnections. The company also says it suspending late fees for customers who are behind on their bills.
“NBU has always been committed to helping its customers. Much like the utility did during COVID-19, its employees are committed and ready to help customers set up individual payment plans during this period of uncertainty,” said Ian Taylor, chief executive officer. “While the balance of supply and demand and changing markets remain outside our control, we are working to find ways to lessen the burden on our customers and continue to be a trusted community partner.”
If you are a New Braunfels Utilities customer needing help, you can call 830.629.8400 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to make arrangements. You can learn more about NBU Utility Bill Payment Assistance by visiting nbutexas.com/utility-bill-assistance.