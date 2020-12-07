      Weather Alert

New Braunfels Utilities announces lane closures during work on water lines

Don Morgan
Dec 7, 2020 @ 8:09am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Water line work in New Braunfels means some traffic disruptions on a city street.

New Braunfels Utilities says traffic in the 1200 block of East Common Street from Union is going to be diverted into the center turn lane.

These changes will be in place from 9 A.M. until 3 P.M. while the work is being done.

The project got underway Monday morning and as long as the weather permits, it will be wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

