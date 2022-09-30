New Braunfels Utilities extends customer assistance through November

Photo: ERCOT

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities announced Friday it will be extending its customer relief efforts through November 30th for residential customers.

The extension allows residential customers to set up payment and extension plans, waive late fees, and suspend disconnects due to non-payment.

If NBU customers are dealing with financial hardships, the utility says customers can call 830-629-8400 each weekday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email [email protected]

Financial assistance is available to lower income households for those inside New Braunfels city limits through a partnership between the McKenna Foundation, City of New Braunfels, New Braunfels Food Bank, Family Life Center, Community Council, and the Salvation Army. Help is available through the NBU Bill Payment Assistance Program or the Comal Emergency Relief Fun.

City residents or NBU customers with an income up to 200 percent of the federal limit can apply.