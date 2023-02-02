New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water notice

New Braunfels Utilities

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the people living in the Riverchase Pressure Zone.

The boil water notice is in effect for February 2, 2023 and it will continue until issues surrounding a loss of system pressure is resolved. NBU says in a release the pressure has fallen to below 20 psi due to an electrical outage.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires NBU (PWS TX0460001) to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption, which includes, washing, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

Boiling Instructions:

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you can buy bottled water or get water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly, like people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses.