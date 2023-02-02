New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water order

Boiling water in a pot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities has issued a boil water notice for some of its customers.

The notice is for the roughly 3,000 customers within the Riverchase Pressure Zone.

An electrical outage caused the water pressure in the system to drop below 20psi. When that happens, the boil order is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

In order to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Customers are urged to do this before consumption.

NBU says you can also purchase bottles of water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

NBU will alert customers when it is safe to cancel the boil order.

Anyone with questions can call NBU at 830-608-8971.