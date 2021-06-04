New Braunfels Utilities Plans Lane Closure on IH-35 Frontage Road to Replace Utility Poles

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A traffic note from New Braunfels Utilities.
NBU is alerting drivers of the closure of a section of the right lane of the Northbound IH-35 frontage road in New Braunfels.
Crews are going to be replacing utility poles and upgrading distribution lines from 3729 N. IH-35 to 3567 N. IH-35, near Leisure Pools.
Traffic will be diverted to the left lane to maneuver equipment and keeps crews safe.
The lane closure will be in effect 7:30 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11.