New Braunfels Utilities Plans Lane Closure on IH-35 Frontage Road to Replace Utility Poles

Don Morgan
Jun 4, 2021 @ 10:12am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A traffic note from New Braunfels Utilities.

NBU is alerting drivers of the closure of a section of the right lane of the Northbound IH-35 frontage road in New Braunfels.

Crews are going to be replacing utility poles and upgrading distribution lines from 3729 N. IH-35 to 3567 N. IH-35, near Leisure Pools.

Traffic will be diverted to the left lane to maneuver equipment and keeps crews safe.

The lane closure will be in effect 7:30 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11.

