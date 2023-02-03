New Braunfels Utilities rescinds boil water notice, closes water station

Little boy drinking tap water. Little boy aged 8 is drinking tap water in kitchen

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is once again safe to drink the water in one part of New Braunfels that issued a boil water notice on Thursday.

New Braunfels Utilities says it has taken the necessary steps to ensure that the water is safe to drink and to wash with.

The boil water notice was in effect in the River Chase pressure zone and affected a few thousand people.

During the boil water notice, a water station was set up at Gruene United Methodist Church, but that location stopped operations at 11 a.m. Friday morning.